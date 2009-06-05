Berkeley Fudge Quintet

One of Milwaukee’s best regarded jazz musicians is also one of its most low profile. Though tenor saxophonist Berkeley Fudge flaunts a resume as rich as almost any other in the Milwaukee jazz scene, having played with Thelma Houston, Lonnie Smith, The O’Days, Lena Horne and Sonny Stitt, as well as most of Milwaukee’s jazz royalty, Fudge isn’t the type to showboat, and in recent years he’s spent more time behind the scenes teaching jazz than onstage playing it, which has made his occasional shows with his quintet feel like increasingly significant events.