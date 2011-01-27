Known best for her stint on Bravo’s series “The Real Housewives of New York City,” health-conscious housewife Bethenny Frankel will take the Pabst Theater stage to speak on the rites of motherhood and marriage, share diet advice and answer audience questions. A self-proclaimed “health foodie,” Frankel attended the Natural Gourmet Institute for Health and Culinary Arts and earned a spot in the national limelight after finishing runner-up on “The Apprentice: Martha Stewart.” Since then, she has authored The New York Times best sellers Naturally Thin and The Skinnygirl Dish .