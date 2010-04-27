Hailing from New Orleans, a city known for its lively club and bar scene, The Blue Party sought to break from the norm and thus pursued a different route: the house party. A typical Blue Party performance consists of the six-member group, a keg, a small entrance fee, and a night full of folk, rock, country and blues. The Blue Party has been touring much of the south and parts of the Midwest, playing in whatever college-area venue will have them, including pubs, basements and frat houses. The Dispatch-influenced group plays original and cover songs while incorporating banjos, bouzoukis and drums.