Bow Wow Wow Party

Have a Heart Dog Homes is an Oxford, Wis. no-kill animal shelter that dedicates itself to saving the lives of some of the most difficult animals to save, including dogs with history of aggression. Supporters of the organization are giving back today with a fundraiser at Art Bar. From 4 to 8 p.m., dogs and their owners are invited to a “yappy hour.” A DJ dance party with Anthony William and A.J.Dubbz follows at 10 pm. This no-cover event includes a raffle prizes and a silent auction with products donated from local businesses and restaurants.