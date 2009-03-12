Just in time for the spring baseball season, this month sees the release of William Povletich’s Milwaukee Braves: Heroes and Heartbreak , a book that examines the economic and cultural impact of Milwaukee’s first major league baseball team, as well as the rifts that caused the Braves’ acrimonious departure to Atlanta. Poveletich and fellow sports writers Don Walker and Martin J. Greenberg will be on hand tonight for a screening of a similarly themed Milwaukee Public Television documentary about the team, A Braves New World , which they’ll follow with a panel discussion.