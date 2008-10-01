The Turner Hall Ballroom tonight at 7 p.m. welcomes a pair of emerging bands who are making a name for themselves on the Internet. Headlining is Breathe Carolina, a Denver two-piece electronic band with big, power-pop hooks. In concert, the band eschews the standard, pre-recorded bump-and-grind of other electro-pop bands for a live five-piece set-up. Opening is Every Avenue, a young, catchy emo-pop band that received a big boost from Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, who hosted their single “Where Were You” on his popular blog.