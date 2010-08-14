Bret Michaels Roses w/ Warrant and Firehouse

Perhaps the most remarkable thing about Bret Michaels’ 2010 summer tour is that it’s even happening at all, considering how the singer suffered a series of health scares just months ago: First an appendectomy in early April, followed just weeks later by a massive brain hemorrhage that nearly killed him. A third blow followed in May, when Michaels suffered a warning stroke, leading doctors to discover a hole in his heart. If doctors gave Michaels orders to take it easy, he sure isn’t following them; he’s too busy enjoying his renewed stardom. Fresh from the hospital bed, he appeared live on the May season finale of “Celebrity Apprentice” to win the contesthow could Donald Trump say “you’re fired” to a guy who so recently cheated death?and continued filming for a new VH1 reality show called “Bret Michaels: Life As I Know It,” which promises a closer look at his family life than the bedroom-minded “Rock of Love.” Michaels is also promoting a new solo album, his third, titled Custom Built . The disc finds him tempering the ribald glam-metal of Poison for a smoother, soft-rock sound with country undertones, most distinctly on the album’s twangy lead single “Nothing To Lose,” which features Disney’s teen star Miley Cyrus.