For a comedian, a Patton Oswalt endorsement is likehaving Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski tell you he likes the way you playbasketballit means you’re pretty good at what you do. Brian Regan’s observationalcomedy lives up to the praise Oswalt has given it. At first, Regan seems like anormal comedian, bashing doctors, airports and all the same things that regularcomedians joke about, but his humor cuts a little deeper than the normalstand-up. He has a way of making material about even the most conventionaltargets funny again.