Tonight’s Gallery Night event will be a bittersweet one,since it’s the last to feature Bay View’s soon-to-close Paper Boat Boutique andGallery, which will host a 7 to 10 p.m. reception for Milwaukee artist MicaelaO'Herlihy's exhibition, "Bullies." O'Herlihy's new works cast herson's grade-school bullies in watercolor portraits, asking the viewer toconfront them through artistic eyes. "We're excited O'Herlihy's our lastartist," says Paper Boat co-owner Faythe Levine, who will continue to call Milwaukee homewhen her gallery closes. "It shows the amazing work that can come out ofour community."