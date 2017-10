Don’t worry, carnivores; Catherine Friend isn’t going to tell you not to eat meat. She eats it herself. But in her acclaimed new book The Compassionate Carnivore, the author and sustainable farmer lays out some simple guidelines for eating humane, healthy meat, mostly by focusing on where the meat was purchased and where it came from. Friend gives a 7 p.m. talk at the Shorewood Schwartz bookshop location.