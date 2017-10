For four years now, Milwaukee’s Chick Singer Night has been showcasing women singer-songwriters. Tonight the concert series marks its anniversary with a smoke-free show at Caroline’s spotlighting Celia Faye, Jayme Dawicki, Windy Hope, Jamie Brace and Alaria Taylor. Contrary to what the event’s name suggests, this isn’t a girl’s-only affair. Each Chick Singer Night welcomes male performers as part of its “Are You Man Enough” segment. Tonight singer-songwriter Jim Bohn takes that challenge.