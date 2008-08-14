Oft-pompadoured and proudly not of his era, Chris Isaak is a paradoxical cross between a sexy Roy Orbison and a shy Elvis, a rockabilly oddity with a big, beating heart and movie-star good looks. That he’s an enigma with a scattered acting career (he starred in “The Chris Isaak Show,” one of the weirdest programs nobody ever watched) sometimes overshadows his songwriting prowess, but his reverb-caked ballad “Wicked Game,” since covered by HIM, R.E.M. and Giant Drag and about a dozen other acts, has become a new American standard. Isaak returns to the Potawatomi Bingo Casino tonight for an 8 p.m. performance.