Circle of Empowerment Benefit

Grafton nurse Meg Boren sacrificed all the comforts of home in 2002 to build a health care clinic in a remote area of Nicaragua. With the help of donors and a steady stream of volunteers from Wisconsin, the clinic has offered health care to villagers who had been too poor or too isolated to receive reliable, modern medical care. Boren’s outreach program, called “Circle of Empowerment,” has also opened a preschool, supported an elementary school, created economic opportunities and trained health care aides. Tonight folk artists Rich Morgan, Mary Wacker and Jerry Danks perform a benefit for the program, which Boren will speak about.