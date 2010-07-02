Curt Hanrahan Quintet

World-class saxophonist Curt Hanrahan has taught and performed in the Milwaukee area for decades, during that time founding the Lakeshore Conservatory of Music in Racine, and intermittently sharing the stage with the orchestras of Jimmy Dorsey, Nelson Riddle, Harry Connick Jr. and Frank Sinatra Jr. Heavily rooted in the tradition and spirit of legendary Wisconsin pianist/composer John Harmon, Hanrahan’s arrangements prove just as engaging as his solos. In 2005, Hanrahan’s septet released an album of Harmon compositions, To Be Again , to positive reviews.