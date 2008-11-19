Having already burned through two drummers and two bassists during their short, three-year tenure, Cute Is What We Aim For have endured enough reported personal conflicts to drive a season of “The Hills”which is appropriate, since this young emo group shares much the same target demo as that MTV reality drama. No doubt their early success is to blame for some of their instability; after being signed to the powerful Fueled By Ramen label, the group became stars while they were still teenagers. After a debut album that was more than a little afflicted by a fever that couldn’t be sweated out, they began to find a more original voice with their slick, poppy new album, Rotation. But the September departure of drummer Tom Falcone suggests they still have a few interpersonal kinks to iron out. The group shares a 7:30 p.m. bill tonight at the Rave with their emo-y peers, Secondhand Serenade.