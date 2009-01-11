The Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend hosts opening receptions for two new exhibitions today from 1:30 to 4 p.m. "D.V. Holmes and His Mad Mechanical Menagerie," in the Main Gallery, features inventive sculptures by UW-Parkside art professor David Valentine Holmes. These sculptures, incorporating found objects and mechanical recyclables, resemble fantastical human forms or imagined beasts that center on Holmes' satirical view of human nature-a maniacal menagerie with meaning. Meanwhile, "Multiple Masters: Wisconsin Prints," displays the work of past professors from UW-Madison. This homage to Wisconsin's illustrious printmaking heritage shows that printmaking can be a vehicle for expressing social and political protest.