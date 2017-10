As HBO’s “Big Love” attests, the Mormon world is filled with dramatic intrigue, intrigue which author David Ebershoff also taps in his just-released suspense novel The 19th Wife. Ebershoff’s book intertwines two storiesone about a wayward wife of a powerful polygamist in the 1800s, and another about modern-day tale about a young man looking for answers to his fundamentalist father’s death. Ebershoff reads from the book tonight at 7 p.m. at the Schwartz Bookshop in Shorewood.