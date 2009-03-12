Purveying the catchiest kind of contemporary Latin jazz, De La Buena has developed a local cult following of both fans of traditional Latin rhythm as well as newcomers alike. If you missed one of their many boisterous outdoor festival appearances last summer, tonight’s show at Wisconsin Conservatory of Music is a good chance to get acquainted with their raucous and subtly psychedelic take on samba and improvisational world dance music in a more formal setting. Tickets are $18, or $14 for students and seniors.