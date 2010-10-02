Drugs Dragons w/ Head On Electric, Burning Sons and Death Dream

Milwaukee scuzz-rockers Drugs Dragons follow up a self-released 7-inch with a self-titled full-length debut on Milwaukee’s rock clearinghouse Dusty Medical at tonight’s release show. Like the band’s 7-inch, Drugs Dragons chugs along in the spirit of AC/DC’s beer-swilling hard rock, but the full-length digs even deeper into horror-punk and shock-rock influences. Traces of The Misfits, The Cramps and Alice Cooper run through these confrontational songs about deformed freaks, monsters, grave dwellers and flesh eaters.