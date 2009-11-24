Electric Six w/ The Gay Blades, Millions of Brazilians

Although they created major buzz, with a little help from a red hot Jack White, with the 2003 single “Danger! High Voltage,” Detroit’s Electric Six somehow failed to parlay that excitement into lasting mainstream recognition. It wasn’t for lack of trying: The group tours voraciously and has put out six albums since their brush with stardom. The latest is last month’s Kill , a slightly darker than usual collection of sinewy, tough-as-leather dance-rock designed as if to soundtrack the trailers for PG-13 action-comedies.