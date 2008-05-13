Promoters are increasingly honing in on two can’t-miss genres that reliably fill up music venues: Irish-rock and jam-music. Toronto’s Enter the Haggis draw a little bit from column A, and a little bit from column B, laying down music grounded in the Celtic tradition while fusing in bits and pieces of rock, bluegrass, folk, prog, jazz and even the occasional dash of ska and reggae. This hard-touring band, which last year released its second live album, Northampton, stops at Shank Hall tonight for an 8 p.m. performance.