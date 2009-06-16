Every Tuesday, at about 10 or 11-ish at the Jazz Estate, an improvisational ensemble known as the Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken convenes for one of the city’s longest-running nights of free music. Borrowing liberally from the confident, bass-driven swagger of funk, the gritty undertones of the blues and the guitar bravado of ’70s jazz-rock fusion, this instrumental collective explores the fringes of jazz music. Tuesdays are traditionally an off night in Milwaukee, but the Chicken’s sweaty sets are a reliable draw, attracting East Siders and college students looking for a night out.