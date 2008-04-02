Though she could have stopped after recording the timeless “At Last,” R&B legend Etta James hasn’t rested since she recorded the 1961 hit. Tonight James, now 70 years old, rolls into town in support of her latest release, 2006’s All The Way, a collection of covers that includes takes on Sinatra, Marvin Gaye, James Brown and, perhaps less fittingly, R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly.” At her 8 p.m. Potawatomi Bingo Casino show, audiences can expect several notable classics from James, the rare performer whose voice seems to get better and richer with age.