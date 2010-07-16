The new Milwaukee theater company Bad Example Productions introduces itself with a stage adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s classic 1953 novel, Fahrenheit 451 . The production uses a script adapted years ago by the author, who turns 90 in August. Male lead Jeremy Eineichner is best known for his comedy work with the M.U.T.E.S. and the enduring holiday show Rudolph the Pissed-Off Reindeer , but it was Eineichner’s unnerving performance as Renfield in a production of Dracula that got him the role of Guy Montag. The “fireman,” who holds a government job burning books, is a long way from Sam the Snowman in Rudolph .