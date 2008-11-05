Few indie-rock bands groove with the boombast of Gang Gang Dance, a group whose pulsating, worldly beats and whooshing, bassy synthesizers attack with the ferocity of a drive-by shooting. They’re a meaner, bolder band than just about any other in their sceneit’s impossible to mention any of their New York art-scene peers spitting reggaton raps with the same cock-grabbing confidence. Like the headliners, opener Marnie Stern has been decreed an artist worth watching by just about every Internet tastemaker worth its salt. The Deerhoof-styled experimental pop songs of her latest disc, This Is It and I Am It…, afford her plenty of opportunities to shred away on her guitar, an instrument she abuses with lightning speed and uncanny precision. Gang Gang Dance and Marnie Stern split a free 8 p.m. bill tonight at the Turner Hall Ballroom.