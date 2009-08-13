One year shy of its 30th anniversary, Milwaukee’s Irish Fest once again transforms the Summerfest grounds into a haven for Celtic culture. This year’s festival features musical performances from artist 3 Pints Gone, Gaelic Storm, The Red Hot Chili Pipers (see what they did there?), Frogwater and Screaming Orphans. Helping keep centuries of Gaelic tradition alive is an onsite Irish summer school, teaching youth classes like dance, fiddling and Celtic spirituality. Fans of Irish spirits will surely flock to Jamison Lounge, which features authentic Irish whisky tastings led by Jamison’s whisky ambassador from Ireland. (Through Sunday).