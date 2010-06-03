Jazz in the Park w/ The Bad Plus

One of Milwaukee’s most popular summer traditions returns tonight when Jazz in the Park launches its 2010 season with one of modern jazz’s most coltishly adored acts: The Jazz Plus. The acoustic New York trio earned crossover attention for its deconstructed covers of unlikely rock songs (including Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit”) and a critical reputation for their virtuosic performances, which blur the line between composition and improvision. The group is touring in advance of a new album of all-originals called Never Stop .