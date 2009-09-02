Lil Wayne w/ Young Jeezy, Soulja Boy, Jeremih

What better way to wrap up the summer than with a concert filled with many of the rappers and R&B singers who soundtracked it? The artists on Lil Wayne's America's Most Wanted Tour can claim many of the summer's biggest hits, from Wayne's Young Money collaboration “Every Girl” to Jeremih's inescapable “Birthday Sex” to Soulja Boy's improbably awesome “Turn My Swag On.” Even down-bill singer Pleasure P scored a delectable hit earlier this summer with “Boyfriend #2.” The tour got off to a rocky start when Lil Wayne's breakout protégé Drake withdrew after blowing out his knee, and not every performer has been able to make it to every datetwo shows in Canada were canceled altogetherbut even if only half the scheduled artists show up tonight, it still promises to be the biggest rap and R&B concert Milwaukee's seen all summer.