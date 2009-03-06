Lingo Dancetheater: Inhabit

There's no fourth wall to break in Lingo Dancetheater's "Inhabit" performance, the next event in the yearlong Alverno Presents series, because the fourth wall doesn’t exist. The show’s dancers drink wine and mingle with the audience, as the act is more of a social gathering than anything. The night, however, is loosely scripted and promises a climax that challenges notions about what really is dance. Alverno has already sold out the Saturday performance, so you may want to see if tickets are available for tonight’s before attending.