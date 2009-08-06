Lykke Li w/ Miike Snow and Esser

On her debut album, last year’s Youth Novels, Swedish songwriter Lykke Li introduced herself as a different kind of electro-pop singer, eschewing simple, danceable beats in favor of moody, brain-twisting clatter courtesy of Peter, Bjorn and John’s Bjorn Yttling, while replacing simple bubblegum lyrics with deeply personal confessionals. With a poet’s touch and a teenager’s candor, Li sings on Youth Novels of wanting to be left alone and, conversely, the horrors of being alone. http://www.expressmilwaukee.com/article-7511-lykke-li-manic-pixie-dream-singer.html>To read the Shepherd’s interview with Li, click here.