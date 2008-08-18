Troubadour Matt White, a New Yorker and UW-Madison graduate, was snatched up by Geffen Records on the strength of his sensitive songs and pretty-boy looks, then paired with some of the music industry’s most accomplished producers for his debut full-length album, Best Days, released last fall. Tonight he returns to Wisconsin to co-headline a 7 p.m. bill at the Rave with two other singer-songwriters: Kate Voegele, a 20-year-old who specializes in folky, soft pop; and Brendan James, who sings his heart-on-sleeve songs in a rich tenor.