The Melismatics w/ Grammar Debate and Bloodline

It’s a safe bet that the Melismatics, a Minneapolis alt-rock band with tagged-teamed husband/wife vocals, spent a fair portion of their youth glued to the TV set, watching “120 Minutes.” The group’s latest album, Acid Test , revives hooky Jesus and Mary Chain guitars and bombastic, Elastica-esque sonics, though with the record’s nervy, new wave undertones and hyper-slick production that beckons modern-rock radio with all the subtlety of a flair gun, listeners could be forgiven for mistaking the group for the Shiny Toy Guns.