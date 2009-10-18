Metalocalypse: Dethklok & Mastodon

It may seem strange that Brendon Small would follow up his brightly colored, kid-centric series “Home Movies” with the blood ’n’ guts-filled heavy metal send up “Metalacolypse,” but upon further thought, the progression seems to make perfect sense. A graduate of the Berklee College of Music with an abiding love of metal, Small scored many of “Home Movies’” memorable music sequences. When he got a chance to develop a new series for Cartoon Network’s pioneering “Adult Swim” line up, Small set his satirical sights on the world of metal, bringing a fan’s loving knowledge of the genre’s many clichés. Small gave the show’s black-metal band, Dethklok, a real world presence by recording The Dethalbum and, recently, The Dethalbum II, and getting a real life band together to tour behind them. This time around Dethklok is co-headlining with the similarly crushing Mastodon, who forged their own cartoon connection by appearing in the unforgettable opening scenes of Adult Swim’s Aquateen Hunger Force movie. Also playing: High on Fire, Converge