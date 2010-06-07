Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures for decidedly non-scientific purposes. The 45-minute IMAX documentary Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs offers a quick history of Egyptian archaeological exploration and follows a team of researchers and explorers as they use DNA and other genetic clues to solve unanswered questions surrounding Egyptian mummies.