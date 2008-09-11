With his greasy comb-over, cheap tuxedo, poor comic timing and frequent, phlegmy coughing fits, Neil Hamburger’s send-up of bad stand-ups should be almost as tired as the as the bad stand-ups he’s mocking. But Hamburger’s shtick is really just a vehicle for his subversive, awkwardly delivered jabs obvious celebrity targets, jokes that would be funny regardless of how they were presented. “What do you call a senior citizen who can’t refrain from exposing their genitalia in public?” asks Hamburger, who appears at the Cactus Club tonight at 10 p.m., in one typical gag. “Madonna.”