Pezzettino, who plays the Stonefly Brewery tonight at 10 p.m., is the musical outlet for Milwaukee singer, accordionist and pianist Margaret Stutt. She's new to songwriting but not to playing, learning piano by ear at age 5, with classical lessons to follow. She picked up accordion within the last year, which freed her to begin writing. Her debut, Because I Have No Control is moody and minimal, with songs that are fresh and intriguing, especially when she relies on the grave, medieval carnival sound of the accordion.