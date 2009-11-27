Punx Give Thanx Benefit for Hunger Task Force

Food pantries need all the help they can get around the holidays, and thankfully the community usually rises to the challenge, helping out with donation drives big and small. Tonight’s benefit show at the Borg Ward leans toward the “small” side: Admission is just $6, or $5 with a couple cans of food. It offers great band for the buck, though: Headlining is Get Rad, the melodic hardcore supergroup comprised of members of Since By Man, Seven Days of Samsara, Party by the Slice and High on Crime. Also playing is Dead Issue, Expire and Burning Empires.