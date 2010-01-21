Playwright Adam Rapp earned a lot of acclaim (including a 2006 Pulitzer Prize) and a bit of controversy for his risqué drama Red Light Winter , the story of two young, American guys who share a window prostitute in Amsterdam in an attempt to heal old wounds. The script requires a great deal of sex, nudity and emotional turbulence, which makes it a perfect fit for Milwaukee’s Youngblood Theater Company, a daring theater group made up of recent UWM graduates, who kick off their second season with a production of the play through Feb. 6 at the Alchemist Theatre.