Somebody in the parks department has a great sense of humor. Why else would they book one of the city’s most morose bands to play in the brightly lit, flora-filled halls of the city’s horticultural conservatory? The Scarring Party, a Milwaukee band that sings of zombies, death, hell and existential dread using the warbling instruments of old-time jazz: banjo, accordion and tuba. The songs are straight-faced, but the group has a playful demeanor that should come in handy for tonight’s show.