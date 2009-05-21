Blues singer Shemekia Copeland just turned 30, but based on her giant, lived-in voice, you could be forgiven for mistaking her as twice that age. The daughter of cult guitarist Johnny Copeland, she found a growing audience of blues aficionados after being signed to the traditional blues label Alligator, where she’s released a string of personable records, including 2005’s Dr. John-produced Talking to Strangers and her most recent The Soul Truth , which found her moving away from fiery electric blues and toward a more soulful, Memphis-inspired sound that suits her every bit as well. She returns to the Potawatomi Bingo Casino for another free concert tonight at 8 p.m.