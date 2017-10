To truly understand Chinese culture, you need to love Chinese culture. That was the lesson learned from the life of Joseph Needham, a British scientist who arrived in China in 1943 and, over the years, established himself as the world’s preeminent Chinese scholar. Needham’s travels (and romances) are detailed in Simon Winchester’s new biography, The Man Who Loved China. Winchester will talk about the book tonight at 7 p.m. at Schwartz bookshop in Shorewood.