The jammy, dubby, sample-laden reggae-punk of Slightly Stoopid caught the ear of Sublime’s Bradley Nowell, who signed the band while they were still in high school. Since Nowell’s death, the California band has helped fill the continued niche for Sublime-styled grooves, finding particular success on the road. They play the Rave tonight at 8 p.m. with openers Outlaw Nation.