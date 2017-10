In the late ’70s, the rabblerousing all-girl trio The Slits slathered menacing punk-rock in thick, dubby reggae beats and released an album, Cut, that ranks among the finest punk albums of its era. After decades of silence, dreadlocked founder Ari Up and returning Slit Tessa Pollitt unexpectedly resurrected the band in 2006, releasing a new EP, Revenge of the Killer Slits, that picks up more or less where the band left off. Tonight the punk legends headline a 9 p.m. show at the Cactus Club.