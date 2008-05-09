The Sound of Music

×
Fill in the blank: “The hills are alive with the sound of _____.” If you can complete this little brainteaser, then there’s a good chance you’ll enjoy tonight’s 7 p.m. sing-along screening of The Sound of Musicat the Cabot Theatre.
Tonight @ the Cabot Theatre - 7 p.m.
Fill in the blank: “The hills are alive with the sound of _____.” If you can complete this little brainteaser, then there’s a good chance you’ll enjoy tonight’s 7 p.m. sing-along screening of The Sound of Musicat the Cabot Theatre.
© 2017 Shepherd Express. All Rights Reserved.