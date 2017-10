Last year Moct hosted a party in celebration of the local hip-hop act Black Elephant’s coverage in The Source magazine. With a solo album now under her belt, Black Elephant singer/rapper/socialite Element is hoping to make these parties an annual tradition. Tonight, in conjunction with her birthday, Element hosts another party at Moct, beginning at 10 p.m. There will be music from DJ Kid Cut Up, giveaways from The Source and complimentary shots from Jack Daniel’s.