Best known for fronting Milwaukee's on-again, off-again Little Blue Crunchy Things, singer and mulit-insturmentalist Noah Tabakin has returned with another groove-orienated project, Ssssnake. Appearing tonight at 10 p.m. at Bay View's Highbury Pub, Tabakin will perform on stage with his newest (and only) bandmate - an iPhone containing the backing tracks of his forthcoming debut.