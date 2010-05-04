French-American video artist and Texas filmmaker Bill Brown have teamed up for an unusual performance art piece they call Time Machine, which stops at the UWM Union Theatre tonight as part of the venue’s Experimental Tuesdays series. Brown gives readings and hosts a display or slide and video projections, while Gruffat gives a “real-time rendered audiovisual performance with analog video mixer and game controllers.” Combined, the two make the stage look like a giant arcade game, all in the name of art.