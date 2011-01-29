Tyvek w/ Terrible Twos and The Get Drunk DJs

Detroit noise-punk technicians Tyvek don’t put a lot of stock in pristine vocals or delicate guitar arrangements. Instead, they utilize throaty sputtering and choppy instrumental compositions to convey their emotions, which primarily consist of aggravation and anger. However haphazard their music may seem, the art behind their jarring post-hardcore fits the bill for their genre. Every song seems born from the basement or garage, which complements their raw sound and especially benefits tracks like “Frustration Rock” that embody adolescent angst through mottled vocals and harried guitar chords.