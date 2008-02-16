The Whigs, who play the Rave tonight at 8 p.m. have garnered some lofty comparisons to influential and wide-ranging bands like The Replacements, My Morning Jacket, and Superchunk, but they seem comfortable with the high expectations. Frontman Parker Gispert’s frantic and evocative voice presides over a mess of jangling guitar and frantic, ballsy drumming. Since their self-released 2006 record, Give 'Em All a Fat Lip, they have signed with Dave Matthews’ ATO Records. Tonight they arrive fresh off an appearance on the suddenly indie-friendly “Late Show with David Letterman” in support of their new record Mission Control, released last month. Openers Tulsa evoke the boisterous, punk-inflected underground rock of Husker Du, the Meat Puppets, the Minutemen and pretty much any other group that ever released an album on SST Records in the ’80s.