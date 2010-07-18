WMSE’s Backyard BBQ

WMSE caps its Radio Summer Camp music festival with its second annual Backyard BBQ, a free concert and grill-out in the closest thing the WMSE studios have to a back yard: Cathedral Square Park. The music is a celebration of the rural. Headliners Southern Culture on the Skids close the event at 7:15 p.m. with their rowdy country-rock, and supporting acts the .357 String Band, The Carolina Chocolate Drops, Eric Lindell, The Jonathan Burks Band and The Ragadors touch on similar country, blues and honky-tonk forms. Restaurants including Maxie’s Southern Comfort and the Palomino will be serving dishes like jambalaya, pulled pork, barbecue chicken, turkey legs, burgers, brats, vegan Sloppy Joes, cornbread and hand-shaken lemonade.